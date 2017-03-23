* Brent crude recovers from Wednesday's slide below $50
* OPEC cuts began on Jan. 1 but stockpiles still climbing
* U.S. inventories rise faster than expected to record level
By Jessica Resnick-Ault
New York, March 23 Oil prices dipped on
Thursday, stuck near four-month lows because of investor
concerns that OPEC-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record
U.S. crude inventories.
OPEC's largest producer, Saudi Arabia, expects crude exports
to the United States in March will fall by around 300,000
barrels per day from February, in line with the supply-cut
agreement OPEC struck in November, a Saudi energy ministry
official said.
Benchmark Brent crude oil settled at $50.56 a
barrel, down 8 cents on the day. On Wednesday, Brent slid as low
as $49.71, its lowest since Nov. 30 when OPEC announced plans to
cut output.
U.S. crude futures fell 34 cents on the day, settling at
$47.70 a barrel.
Brent has slid well below this year's high above $58,
reached shortly after Jan. 1 when the deal between the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC
states to curb supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd)
came into effect.
OPEC has broadly met its commitments to reduce output, but
non-OPEC producers have yet to fully deliver on pledged cuts and
U.S. shale oil producers have been pumping more oil after crude
prices recovered from last year's drop below $30.
Crude stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer, were a record 533 million barrels last week after a
bigger-than-expected 5 million barrel jump, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said. In the week ended March 17,
U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia unexpectedly rose by more than
200,000 bpd to 1.28 million bpd, after a sharp decline the prior
week.
"OPEC is going to do their best to jawbone this market
higher, but it seems the market is going to do its best to
reject that," said Oliver Sloup, director of managed futures at
IITrader.com. "We think there won't be as much follow-through
from OPEC as there has been in the past."
The market may come under further pressure as U.S. rig
counts continue to rise, he said.
"Headwinds from rising production and compliance issues will
keep the upside limited for now," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that risks were "skewed
to the downside" and the upside for Brent was limited to $53.
Oil ministers from OPEC and some non-OPEC states meet on
Sunday in Kuwait, where they are expected to discuss compliance.
Global stockpiles have risen even with OPEC-led
cuts.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Keith Wallis in
Singapore, Edmund Blair in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
and David Gregorio)