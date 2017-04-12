By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, April 12
SINGAPORE, April 12 Oil prices rose on
Wednesday, putting crude futures on track for their longest
streak of gains since August 2016, as Saudi Arabia was reported
to be lobbying OPEC and other producers to extend a production
cut beyond the first half of 2017.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil, were at $56.40 per barrel at 0117 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.3
percent, from their last close, their highest since early March.
If Wednesday's price rises hold, they would mark the seventh
straight daily increase. That would beat a six-day bull-run from
August 2016, although the price jump then was 17.5 percent
versus a 6 percent rise in the current rally of consecutive
rises.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $53.56 a barrel, also their
highest level since early last month.
Traders said that the price rises were a result of reports
that Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), had told other
producers that it wanted to extend a coordinated production cut
beyond the first half of the year.
OPEC and other producers, including Russia, have pledged to
cut output by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during
the first half of the year in an effort to rein in global
oversupply and prop up prices.
While compliance from some participants has been patchy,
Saudi Arabia has made significant cuts, with production
PRODN-SA down 4.5 since the end of last year, despite a slight
increase in March to 9.98 million bpd.
"Saudi Arabian production reduction appears to be ahead of
forecast and gave oil a boost," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.
Despite this, there are still some concerns that oil markets
remain bloated and oversupplied, especially in the United States
where both production and inventories are surging.
U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA has risen by 9
percent since mid-2016 to 9.2 million bpd, resulting in a surge
in commercial inventories to a record 535.5 million barrels
C-STK-T-EIA.
The latest U.S. oil production and inventory data will be
published later on Wednesday by the Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by kenneth Maxwell)