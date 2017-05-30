(Corrects typo in headline)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE May 30 U.S. crude oil prices rose
towards $50 per barrel on Tuesday as a strong start to the
summer driving season in the United States suggested strong fuel
demand in months ahead.
U.S. demand for transport fuels such as gasoline used in
cars and diesel in buses tends to rise significantly as families
visit friends and relatives or go on vacation during the summer
months, with the so-called summer driving season officially
kicking off on the Memorial Day holiday at the start of this
week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
climbed above $50 per barrel in early trading on Tuesday, and
were at $494.97 per barrel at 0032 GMT, still up 17 cents from
their last settlement.
"The start of the U.S. driving season ... boosted confidence
in the market that stockpiles would start to fall in coming
weeks," ANZ bank said on Tuesday.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) said ahead of
Memorial Day that it expected 39.3 million Americans to travel
50 miles (80 km) or more away from home over the Memorial Day
weekend.
"That is 1 million more travellers than last year taking to
the roads, skies, rails and water, creating the highest Memorial
Day travel volume since 2005," the AAA said.
With no such driving taking place in Asia or Europe at this
stage, international benchmark Brent crude futures prices were
not pushed up as strongly.
Brent crude futures were at $52.26 per barrel, up 3
cents from their last close.
The main price factor for Brent is whether a decision led by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to
extend a pledge to cut production by around 1.8 million barrels
per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018 will
have the desired effect of significantly tightening the market
to end years of oversupply.
An initial agreement, which has been in place since January,
would have expired in June this year, and the production cutback
has so far not had the desired effect of substantially drawing
down excess inventories.
