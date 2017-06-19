* U.S. oil drilling continues to rise
* Signs of slowing demand growth in Asia
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 19 Oil prices fell early on
Monday, weighed down by high supplies despite an OPEC-led
initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
Signs of faltering demand stoked weak sentiment, prompting
price levels comparable to when the output cuts were first
announced late last year.
Brent crude futures were down 11 cents, or 0.23
percent, at $47.26 per barrel at 0035 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 11 cents, or 0.25 percent, at $44.63 per barrel.
Prices for both benchmarks are down by almost 13 percent
since late May, when producers led by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extended their pledge to
cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by an extra
nine months until the end of the first quarter of 2018.
Traders said that the main factor driving the low prices was
a steady rise in U.S. production undermining the OPEC-led effort
to tighten the market.
"The U.S. oil rig count continued to rise, up by 6 last week
... Since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers have added 431
oil rigs," Goldman Sachs said late on Friday.
The U.S. bank said that if the rig count stayed at current
levels, U.S. oil production would increase by 770,000 barrels
per day between the fourth quarter of last year and the same
quarter this year in the shale oil fields of the Permian, Eagle
Ford, Bakken and Niobrara.
Supplies from within OPEC and other countries officially
participating in the cuts, like Russia, also remain high as some
countries have not fully complied with their pledges.
There are also indicators that demand growth in Asia, the
world's biggest oil consuming region, is stalling.
Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 13.5 percent
in May from the same month a year earlier, to 2.83 million
barrels per day, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
India, which recently overtook Japan as Asia's second
biggest oil importer, saw May's demand for oil fall by 4.2
percent in May, compared with the same month last year
In China, which is challenging the United States as the
world's biggest importer, oil demand growth has been slowing for
some time, albeit from record levels, and analysts expect growth
to slow further in coming months.
"Reducing the glut of oil will be challenging," ANZ bank
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)