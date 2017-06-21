(Corrects headline to show oil price was flat)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, June 21 Oil steadied on Wednesday,
paring earlier losses, but was set for its largest price slide
in the first half of any year for the past two decades, as
investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by major
producers with a deal to cut global output.
August Brent crude futures were flat at $46.02 a
barrel by 1107 GMT, having fallen earlier to seven-month lows.
U.S. crude futures for August delivery were up 4
cents at $43.55, having hit their lowest since September on
Tuesday.
So far this year, oil has lost 20 percent in value, its
worst performance for the first six months of the year since
1997.
Compliance with an agreement by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to cut output
by 1.8 million barrels per day from January reached its highest
in May since the curbs were agreed last year.
"The slide in oil prices seems to be unstoppable," said
Julius Baer commodities research analyst Carsten Menke.
"The supply deal’s effectiveness is increasingly questioned.
We believe that downside risks to oil prices from a (disorderly)
and early unwinding have risen ... we still see prices trading
sideways, spending more time in the high 40s than the low 50s as
growing shale output and stagnant western-world oil demand
undermine the Middle East's restriction efforts."
Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed
U.S. crude stockpiles last week had dropped more than forecast.
Gasoline and distillate inventories rose.
A government report on inventories is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT
(1430 GMT) on Wednesday and the official figures often differ
sharply from those of the industry group.
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' compliance with the output
deal reached 106 percent in May, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday. That means they cut output by more than
they were required to do.
OPEC compliance with the curbs was 108 percent, while
non-OPEC compliance was 100 percent, the source said. Another
source confirmed compliance by all producers in May was 106
percent.
While compliance is high, it is what went on before the
production cut that counts, BMI Research said in a note.
"A number of producers - notably Iraq, Saudi Arabia and
Russia - aggressively ramped up output in the run-up to the
deal, fast-tracking projects, expanding drilling programmes and
deploying spare capacity," BMI said.
