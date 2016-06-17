TOKYO, June 17 Crude oil prices rose in early
Asian trade for the first time in seven days after a small
decline in stockpiles at the U.S. Cushing hub overrode concerns
about the impact of Britain's possible exit from the European
Union.
Brent crude futures were up 25 cents at $47.44 a
barrel at 0040 GMT. On Thursday, the contract fell 3.6 percent
to $47.19 per barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 17
cents at $46.38. The previous session, the contract declined 3.8
percent to $46.21 a barrel.
Market intelligence firm Genscape on Thursday reported a
weekly decline of 76,317 barrels in stockpiles at the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery point for WTI futures, traders who saw the
data said. In the previous week, Genscape reported a drawdown of
299,058 barrels at Cushing.
The British pound rose from a two-month low after
campaigning for next week's so-called Brexit vote was suspended
following the murder on Thursday of a U.K. member of parliament,
who was a vocal advocate for Britain to stay in the European
Union.
Commodities across the board also posted gains, while equity
benchmarks including Japan's Nikkei stock average rose.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)