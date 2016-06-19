TOKYO, June 20 Oil prices extended gains on
Monday as a weaker dollar and easing worries over Britain's
possible exit from the European Union helped buy back the
commodity after six straight days of declines.
London Brent crude for August delivery was up 29
cents at $49.46 a barrel by 2238 GMT on Sunday, after settling
up $1.98, or 4.2 percent, at $49.17 on Friday.
NYMEX crude for July delivery, which expires on
Tuesday, was up 31 cents at $48.29 a barrel, after closing up
$1.77, or 3.8 percent, on Friday.
Campaigning for Britain's vote on EU membership resumed on
Sunday after a three-day hiatus prompted by the killing of a
pro-EU lawmaker. Three opinion polls ahead of Thursday's vote
showed the 'Remain' camp recovering some momentum, although the
overall picture remained one of an evenly split electorate.
The pound was last up against the dollar at $1.4450
from $1.4350 on Friday. The Japanese yen held not far from its
highest level against the dollar in almost two years.
Oil prices continued to recover despite data showing U.S.
energy firms adding oil rigs for a third week in a row,
suggesting higher production to come. Oil services firm Baker
Hughes reported nine rig additions in the week to June 17.
Sizzling home price rises in China's biggest cities showed
signs of easing in May but sharp gains appeared to be spreading
to smaller cities, making policymakers' job harder as they look
to support the faltering economy without inflating bubbles.
France's hardline CGT union ended a strike on Friday that
had paralysed traffic for 26 days at the Fos Lavera oil
terminals on the Mediterranean, the country's biggest oil hub, a
management official at port operator Fluxel said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sandra Maler)