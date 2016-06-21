TOKYO, June 21 Oil prices fell in early Asian
trade after a strong two-day rally that was fed by easing
concerns Britain would leave the European Union after a
referendum this week, allowing market participants to focus on
supply issues.
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports also dropped despite high
production levels, suggesting demand remains in a deficit to
supply.
U.S. crude's expiring July front-month contract was
down 18 cents at $49.19 a barrel at 0046 GMT. The more actively
traded August contract, the new front-month from
Wednesday, was down 19 cents at $49.77. That contract settled up
nearly 3 percent at $49.96 on Monday.
Brent crude futures' August front-month contract was
down 31 cents at $50.34 a barrel.
On Monday it rose $1.48, or 3 percent, to $50.65 a barrel.
The contract has risen about 7 percent since Thursday's
settlement, after falling 10 percent in six previous sessions.
Saudi Arabia's crude exports in April fell to 7.444 million
barrels per day from 7.541 million bpd in March, official data
showed on Monday.
The world's largest oil exporter and OPEC heavyweight
produced 10.262 million bpd in April, compared with 10.224
million bpd a month earlier, the data showed.
Potentially adding to supply, Iran has increased its crude
exports capacity at its main terminal on Kharg Island to allow
eight tankers to load simultaneously, the oil ministry's news
agency Shana reported on Monday.
Following upgrades to infrastructure over the past two years
eight tankers can berth at the terminal's eastern harbour, with
one more vessel able to load ship-to-ship cargo at the same
time.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)