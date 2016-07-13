(Corrects paragraph five to say U.S. crude rose $2.04 on
Tuesday, not $2.06)
* Oil falls after gaining 5 pct in previous session
* Worries over oil price momentum weighing on traders
-analyst
* Credit Suisse raises price forecasts for Brent, U.S. crude
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, July 13 Crude futures fell on
Wednesday as investors locked in gains after oil prices surged
nearly 5 percent in the previous session, partly on forecasts
from the U.S. government and OPEC that demand would increase
next year.
Oil prices were also under pressure from industry data that
showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, price gains in
other commodities including gold and a stronger U.S. dollar
which gained against a basket of currencies, analysts
said.
"We are on the cusp of U.S. weekly production statistics -
the market is keeping a close eye on that. There is maybe a
little bit of profit taking ahead of the stats," said Ben Le
Brun, market analyst at Sydney's OptionsXpress.
Brent futures fell 37 cents to $48.10 a barrel as of
0339 GMT after settling up $2.22, or 4.8 percent, in the
previous session.
U.S. crude dropped 28 cents to $46.52 a barrel after
ending the previous session up $2.04, or 4.6 percent.
Those were the biggest daily gains since April 8.
"We do see a bit of counter-cyclical trade going on in the
Asia time zone. Gold is a little higher, equity markets are
strong, but not as strong previously, the dollar is up," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"The market is concerned about the momentum in oil prices
and whether that will be maintained or not," Spooner added.
The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday said U.S. crude
inventories rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to July 8 to
523.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for
a decrease of 3 million barrels.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will release official weekly inventory data
later on Wednesday.
"Yesterday's API data might be making traders a bit nervous
ahead of official U.S. stocks data today," Spooner added.
While the EIA on Tuesday cut its U.S. and world oil demand
growth forecast for this year, it increased its demand growth
estimates for 2017.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also
said demand for the producer group's oil in 2017 would be higher
than its current production.
Credit Suisse raised its 2016 oil price forecasts on
Wednesday. The bank forecast WTI would average $43.59 per barrel
this year versus $36.91 in its earlier forecast, and $55.00 for
2017, versus $52.88 earlier.
Brent will average $44.53 a barrel this year, up from
$37.77, and average $56.25 in 2017, up from $54.25 earlier.
Oil markets are also eyeing the impact of an international
court ruling on Tuesday that China has no historic title over
the waters of the South China Sea potentially putting it in
conflict with other countries in the region which have rival
claims.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Christian Schmollinger)