TOKYO, July 14 Crude prices rose on Thursday in
early Asian trading after big losses in the previous session
spurred by mounting concerns that the global glut in oil is not
going away soon after the latest bearish data out of the United
States.
Brent crude was up 37 cents at $46.63 a barrel at
0032 GMT. On Wednesday, it fell $2.21, or 4.6 percent, to $46.26
a barrel.
U.S. crude rose 43 cents to $45.18 a barrel. The
contract fell $2.05, or 4.4 percent, to close at $44.75 in the
previous session.
Crude stockpiles in the United States were down less than
expected last week, while distillate inventories rose the most
since January and gasoline stocks unexpectedly increased, the
Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
The data portrayed a traditionally busy summer driving
season beset with unusually weak demand, when many had expected
record driving trips amid lower oil prices.
The EIA said crude inventories fell 2.5 million
barrels last week, less than the 3 million-barrel drop forecast
in a Reuters poll.
The report pressured prices in a market already bearish
after the International Energy Agency warned of a global oil
glut, saying surging crude stocks have pushed floating storage
to seven-year highs.
