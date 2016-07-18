(Corrects "little unchanged" to "little changed" in first
paragraph)
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, July 18 Oil prices were little
changed in early Asian trade on Monday as traders shrugged off
the impact of Friday's attempted coup in Turkey.
A stronger dollar weighed on prices, although upbeat
economic data from the United States and China that supported
the outlook for global oil demand lent support.
U.S. crude futures fell 12 cents to $45.83 a barrel
as 0041 GMT after ending the previous session up 27 cents,
gaining more than 1 percent for the week.
Brent crude futures slipped one cent to $47.60 a
barrel after closing up 24 cents in the previous session, having
gained nearly 2 percent for the week.
"The market is looking past the coup," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"There is no disruption to shipping. There is nothing in
terms of short-term risk (to oil supply)," he said.
Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, a key chokepoint for oil which
handles about 3 percent of global, shipments mainly from Black
Sea ports and the Caspian region, was reopened on Saturday after
being shut for several hours after Friday's attempted military
coup.
"Despite the prospect of some risk appetite waning after the
attempted coup in Turkey, its potential impact on oil supply
should see commodities remain supported," ANZ said in a market
report on Monday.
The dollar index nudged higher against a basket of
currencies in early trade on Monday. A stronger greenback makes
dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
But buoyant economic data from the U.S. and China on Friday,
the world's two biggest economies, lent support to oil prices.
"There was another set of strong retail sales data (on
Friday) - U.S. GDP numbers have done pretty well in the second
quarter," Spooner said.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June as
Americans splurged on motor vehicles and other goods, while U.S.
industrial production recorded its biggest increase in 11 months
in June, official data on Friday showed.
Data on Friday also showed China's economy grew faster than
expected in the second quarter, fuelled by government spending.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)