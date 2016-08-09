TOKYO Aug 9 Crude prices inched down on Tuesday
in Asia, paring gains of nearly 3 percent from a day earlier, as
worries over a global oil glut tempered speculation that OPEC
would try to restrain output.
Qatar's Energy Minister and OPEC President Mohammad bin
Saleh al-Sada said on Monday the oil market is on the path to
rebalancing despite the recent decline in global oil prices,
adding that OPEC was in continuous talks to stabilise the
market.
OPEC members are to have an informal meeting on the
sidelines of the International Energy Forum, which groups
producers and consumers, in Algeria from Sept. 26-28. Some OPEC
officials had said a revival of talks on a global oil production
freeze could be discussed at the meeting if oil prices weaken.
The upward momentum was offset by news that the Louisiana
Offshore Oil Port in the United States will have an additional
2.5 million barrels in oil capacity by April 2017.
London Brent crude for October delivery was down 19
cents at $45.20 a barrel by 0033 GMT, after settling up $1.12,
or 2.5 percent, on Monday.
NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 19 cents
at $42.83 a barrel, after closing up $1.22, or 2.9 percent, on
Monday.
Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a build of more
than 307,000 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub for
WTI futures in the week to Aug. 5, traders said, even as
analysts forecast a total U.S. crude inventory drop of 1 million
barrels.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)