* Prices down after touching 2-week highs a day earlier
* Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC nations may meet in coming
weeks
* U.S. crude stocks may show 1 mln-barrel drop -preliminary
poll
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 9 Crude prices fell on Tuesday as
continued worries over a global oil glut and profit-taking on
gains of nearly 3 percent from the previous session beat down
upwards momentum from a possible meeting of oil producers.
Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said on Monday that
a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries may take place "in
the coming weeks" as the crisis-stricken South American nation
sought support to prop up weak oil markets.
Some OPEC officials have said a global oil output freeze
could be discussed at an already scheduled September meeting of
the organization, but non-OPEC Russia, the world's largest oil
producer, said it does not see any grounds for holding
production at current levels.
Since the plunge in oil prices that began in mid-2014,
Venezuela has repeatedly tried to broker deals to freeze
production and reduce a supply glut, with limited success.
"Crude prices have been rising, so there may be no deal at
OPEC," Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Russia
seems to be keeping a distance from OPEC."
London Brent crude for October delivery was down 30
cents at $45.09 a barrel by 0608 GMT, after settling up $1.12,
or 2.5 percent, on Monday. After falling nearly 15 percent in
July, Brent prices so far this month are up about 6 percent.
NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 28 cents
at $42.74 a barrel, after closing up $1.22, or 2.9 percent, on
Monday. The U.S. benchmark lost about 14 percent last month and
is up about 2.5 percent in August.
Qatar's Energy Minister and OPEC President Mohammad bin
Saleh al-Sada said on Monday the oil market is on the path to
rebalancing despite the recent decline in global oil prices,
adding that OPEC was in continuous talks to stabilise the
market.
Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a build of more
than 307,000 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub for
WTI futures in the week to Aug. 5, traders said, even as
analysts forecast in a Reuters poll a total U.S. crude inventory
drop of 1 million barrels.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute is due to
release its weekly oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) later on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Tom Hogue)