* Fuel stocks have not built as much as expected ahead of
winter
* Inaccurate output data makes it hard to gauge market
-analysts
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Oil prices rose early on
Tuesday as some analysts said markets might not be quite as
oversupplied as suggested by many, with global inventories
rising less than expected ahead of the high-demand winter
heating season in the northern hemisphere.
A drop in the dollar away from seven-month highs the
previous day also supported crude, as a lower greenback
makes fuel purchases cheaper for countries using other
currencies domestically.
Brent crude futures were trading at $51.77 per
barrel at 0035 GMT, up 25 cents from their previous close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 27
cents at $50.21 a barrel.
Traders said prices were receiving support from the notion
that oil markets, which have been dogged by oversupply for two
years, may be closer to balance than previously anticipated.
Beyond estimating production and consumption, one way to
gauge the supply and demand balance is to analyse fuel inventory
changes.
"Global oil inventories (industry and government) increased
by 17 million barrels to 5.618 billion barrels in 3Q16. This is
the smallest build since 4Q14, confirming that inventory builds
are slowing as the market comes back into balance," Bernstein
Energy said in a note on Tuesday.
"Global Inventory builds estimated in 3Q16 imply 200 million
barrels per day oversupply, which is smaller than IEA estimates
of 300 million barrels per day," Bernstein added.
Bernstein said that recent inventory declines "suggest that
oil markets may be closer to re-balancing than some expect," but
added that going forward "much depends on how much OPEC is
prepared to cut at the upcoming meetings in Vienna at the end of
November".
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
will meet on Nov. 30 to discuss a planned output cut of around 1
million barrels per day away from its record 33.6 million bpd
production in September PRODN-TOTAL.
The cartel hopes that major non-OPEC producer Russia will
cooperate.
Some analysts said it was difficult to gauge how deep a
production cut would need to be in order to bring production
into balance with consumption, especially as available data was
unreliable.
"Many questions remain about what exactly is required to
balance the market, and Iraq's insistence that the secondary
source data used by OPEC to estimate its own production is wrong
is both an additional problem for the organisation to navigate,
but also highlights the bigger issue of data inadequacies in the
oil market," Citi bank said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)