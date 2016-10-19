* API 3.8 million barrels U.S. crude stock draw
* Official U.S. fuel inventory data due later on Wednesday
* OPEC says it is optimistic about production cut
* Market awaits China GDP figures at 0200 GMT
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Oil prices rose early on
Wednesday, pushed up by a report of a fall in U.S. crude
inventories and an OPEC statement saying a planned production
cut was achievable, although analysts warned that Chinese
economic data could erode the bullish momentum.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $50.81 per barrel at 0011 GMT, up 52 cents, or 1
percent, from their last settlement.
International Brent crude futures were at $52.14 a
barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.9 percent.
"The American Petroleum Institute crude inventory numbers
were released ... this has given early Asian trading a bullish
start," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA in
Singapore.
Crude stockpiles fell 3.8 million barrels in the week to
Oct. 14, to 467.1 million barrels, the API reported late on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to
release official fuel storage data later on Wednesday.
Traders said oil was also being supported by Mohammed
Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), expressing confidence about the
prospects of a planned production cut following an OPEC meeting
on Nov. 30.
"I am optimistic we will have a decision," Barkindo said.
In its first output cut since 2008, OPEC plans to reduce
production to a range of 32.50 million to 33.0 million barrels
per day (bpd), compared with record output of 33.6 million bpd
in September PRODN-TOTAL.
The group hopes that non-OPEC producers, especially Russia,
will cooperate in a cut.
Beyond the immediate oil market, OANDA's Halley said that
"plenty of event risk lurks over the next 24 hours," including
Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) figures, due at 0200 GMT.
China's economy is forecast to have expanded by 6.7 percent
in the year to September, underpinned by government stimulus and
a hot property market.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)