SINGAPORE Oct 21 Oil prices were stable on
Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar but supported by signs
fuel markets are balancing after two years of oversupply.
The dollar rose to its highest level since March against a
basket of other leading currencies on Thursday,
potentially crimping demand as fuel becomes more expensive for
countries using other currencies.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading
at $50.62 a barrel at 0050 GMT, 1 cent below its last
settlement.
International Brent crude oil futures were up 3
cents at $51.41 per barrel.
Crude prices fell over 2 percent the previous session on the
back of the soaring dollar.
Despite the falls, overall sentiment in oil markets was
confident as financial investors are still keen to pour more
money into crude futures, and there are also mounting signs of a
tightening physical oil market.
"The near term fundamentals in the oil market have turned
positive. Demand is stabilizing, OPEC production has peaked (and
will fall if cuts are implemented), and global inventory
declines imply that the market is more balanced than many
believe," Neil Beveridge of Bernstein Energy said in a note to
clients.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
plans to implement a 0.5 to 1 million barrels per day production
cut after a meeting on Nov. 30.
OPEC's current output stands at a record 33.6 million
barrels per day.
Bernstein's Beveridge said that due to OPEC's cuts and
general market conditions, he was "forecasting a return to $60
per barrel in 2017 and $70 per barrel in 2018", adding that even
higher prices would be prevented by rising production outside
OPEC.
"Ultimately, a rise in U.S. production (and non-OPEC supply
more broadly) will cap the recovery in price," he said.
U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA has fallen almost 12
percent since peaks in 2015, to around 8.5 million barrels per
day, but rising drilling activity has slightly lifted output
again in recent weeks, in what some analysts say are early
indicators that the U.S. shale industry has adapted to lower
prices and can operate at around $50 per barrel.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)