SINGAPORE Nov 4 Oil prices edged up in early
trading on Friday, stabilising after five straight days of falls
triggered by a surge in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over
the ability of oil producers to coordinate an output cuts.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $46.50 per barrel at 0036 GMT, up 15 cents, or 0.3 percent,
from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $44.83,
up 17 cents, or 0.4 percent.
Despite the slight increases, traders said market sentiment
was bearish. Brent futures fell for the past five straight
trading sessions and is down about 13.5 percent since its most
recent peak in mid-October.
Analysts said markets were also weighed down by traders
pulling out money from crude futures ahead of the upcoming U.S.
presidential elections, which are seen as a risk to global
markets.
"I suspect the main drivers are that risk is being taken off
the table ahead of next week's election and the continuance of
long liquidation," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at
OANDA brokerage in Singapore.
Beyond concerns ahead of the U.S. elections, traders said
oil market fundamentals were also weak, with U.S. crude stocks
surging, demand growth low, and doubts that the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producer
Russia can agree on a meaningful output cut later this month.
"Crude oil continued to sell off with new (U.S.) data
raising concerns of an expanding surplus... Investors also
continued to fret about OPEC failing to reach an agreement on
production cuts," ANZ bank said on Friday.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles soared more than 14 million
barrels last week, the largest weekly build since the U.S.
Energy Department started keeping records in 1982, highlighting
that a global fuel supply overhang is far from over.
While oil production remains near records and inventories
are high, British bank Barclays said demand growth was timid.
"Q3 16 demand growth rate is less than one-third that of the
same quarter last year," Barclays bank said in a note to
clients, estimating last quarter's growth below 1 million
barrels per day (bpd). It said consumption increases for the
last quarter of the year would not be much higher, before
averaging 1.3 million bpd in 2017.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)