SINGAPORE Nov 7 Oil prices rose in early
trading on Monday, with traders citing opportunistic buying
following sharp declines in the previous week on the back of
ongoing weak fundamentals.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $45.92 per barrel at 0119 GMT, up 34 cents, or 0.75 percent,
from their previous close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 0.40 cents, or 0.91 percent, at $44.47 a barrel.
Traders said that the main price driver had been
opportunistic buying following last week's price falls, which
were the steepest since January and their lowest level since
August.
Overall market fundamentals remain weak.
Analysts said that a planned output cut to be decided during
a meeting on November 30 by countries from the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers
like Russia was encountering hurdles.
"Individual country details still remain challenging to
agree upon," Barclays bank said in a note to clients.
"Iraq boosted production while Saudi Arabia asked for
exceptions. Russia is still sitting on the sidelines, and none
of the non-OPEC members consulted thus far has expressed any
intention of a cut," it added.
There are also risks that the oil supply overhang, which has
dogged markets for the last two years, could continue as OPEC's
de-facto leader Saudi Arabia has threatened to increase
production again should the upcoming meeting between producers
lead to no result.
Even if Saudi Arabia does not follow up on that threat, its
exports could rise.
"Saudi local oil demand is falling, and just maintaining
current output could imply higher exports," Barclays said.
In the United States there were also signs of rising future
output as the number of drills looking for new oil to produce
rose by 9 to 450 in the week to November 4, the highest level
since February.
