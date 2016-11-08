SINGAPORE Nov 8 Oil prices were stable early on
Tuesday after posting strong gains the previous day, with
investors piling money into financial markets in expectation
that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential
election.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 1 cent at $44.88 per barrel at 0038 GMT. The contract had
gained almost 1.9 percent the previous session on polls putting
Clinton ahead of her Republican competitor Donald Trump for
Tuesday's election.
"Oil appears to have coat-tailed most other commodities
higher, as part of a Clinton-led, broad based, risk asset
rally," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage
OANDA in Singapore.
"Crude oil prices bounced off key support levels as
investors piled back into the energy sector," ANZ bank said on
Tuesday.
In physical oil markets, U.S. pipeline companies with
operations at the heart of the country's commercial oil industry
at Cushing, Oklahoma, restarted on Monday after a 5.0-magnitude
earthquake late on Sunday triggered safety shutdowns.
However, traders said that financial crude markets were
capped by lingering doubts over the ability of oil producers to
agree on a planned output cut in order to prop up a market which
has been dogged by two years of oversupply.
The chief executive of U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil,
Rex Tillerson said on Monday that global oil supplies have
exceeded demand by 1 to 1 million barrels per day since the
start of 2015.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)