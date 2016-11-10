SINGAPORE Nov 10 Oil prices dipped early on
Thursday pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories and as
markets tried to interpret U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
surprise victory.
U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels to 485 million
barrels last week even though refineries hiked output and
imports fell, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
But the inventory data was overshadowed by Trump's election
victory, which initially stunned markets and led Ian Bremmer,
president of U.S. risk consultancy Eurasia Group, to predict
that "the world is heading into a profound geopolitical
recession."
Despite this, markets shook off initial post-election losses
and recovered.
"Investors have brushed aside the shock of the Trump victory
in the U.S. election," ANZ bank said.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 20 cents from their last settlement at $45.07 a barrel at
0131 GMT.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $46.29 per barrel, down 7 cent from their last close.
Goldman Sachs said a Trump presidency would likely result in
higher investment and, in time, increased U.S. oil production as
Trump has said he would de-regulate fossil fuel production.
Internationally, the bank said Trump's threat of renewed
U.S. sanctions against OPEC-member Iran would, in the
short-term, lead to higher production as it "would further
incentivize Iran to maximize production in the short term rather
than comply to an OPEC freeze."
This confirmed traders' doubts over the ability of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
other producers, especially Russia, to coordinate a planned
output cut in order to prop up prices.
"The outcome of the U.S. election adds to the challenges for
the oil exporters because it will likely lead to weaker economic
growth in an already fragile global economy. And that means
additional pressure on oil demand," said Daniel Yergin,
vice-chairman of the IHS Markit think tank.
In physical oil markets, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA)
militant group said it had attacked the Forcados crude export
line operated by oil major Royal Dutch Shell.
Shell said that it had also shut down an Escravos crude oil
flow station in Nigeria's Niger Delta after villagers staged a
protest demanding aid.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)