* OPEC sec-gen to meet with members ahead of Nov. 30 meeting
* Saudi, Russian energy ministers may meet in Doha - sources
* Nigeria militants claim attack on key oil pipeline
* U.S. crude stocks rise 3.6 mln bbls last week - API
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Oil prices jumped 6 percent on
Tuesday, with U.S. crude notching its biggest daily percentage
gain in seven months, on renewed expectations that OPEC will
agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut.
OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo will travel to
member nations, including Iran and Venezuela, over the next
several days to discuss the deal ahead of the group's meeting in
Vienna on Nov. 30.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
to an outline of the deal in September but with two weeks to go
before the next meeting, disagreements persist among OPEC
members and non-OPEC Russia on the exact details of the deal.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih is expected to travel
to the Qatari capital, Doha, this week for meetings with
oil-producing countries, including Russia, on the sidelines of
an energy forum, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Traders and analysts also said last ditch efforts by OPEC to
reconcile triggered a wave of short covering that helped to
boost prices.
"There were a lot of new speculative shorts in the market
because of the growing skepticism that they would be able to
clinch a deal," said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity
Research Group in Darien, Connecticut, adding that those shorts
got squeezed as a deal seemed more likely.
"You add to that some increased optimism over an OPEC deal
and you get a $2 a move."
U.S. crude ended the session $2.49 higher at $45.81
per barrel, a 5.8 percent gain, its biggest daily percentage
increase since early April.
Brent futures settled at $46.95 a barrel, up $2.52,
or 5.7 percent, its biggest percentage gain since Sept. 28.
Both benchmarks also rebounded from three-month lows on
Monday.
Prices pared some gains in post-settlement trade after data
from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed
U.S. crude inventories rose 3.6 million barrels in the week to
Nov. 11, versus analysts expectations of a 1.5 million-barrel
build.
The U.S. Department of Energy report is due at 10:30 a.m.
EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
News of an attack on a major oil pipeline in Nigeria, the
Nembe Creek Trunk Line in the southern Niger Delta, gave an
additional push to prices.
Oil markets have not yet fully determined the effects of a
Donald Trump victory in the U.S. presidential elections,
analysts have said.
The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia warned Trump
that the incoming president will risk the health of his
country's economy if he acts on his election promises to block
oil imports.
From a technical point of view, there was some buying in
U.S. crude above the 200-day moving average, said Tony Headrick,
an energy market analyst at CHS Hedging LLC.
"The extent of today's move is, I think, based in part on
technicals."
