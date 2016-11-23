* Most analysts expect OPEC-led cut to be agreed
* Doubts on cut being deep enough to end glut
* Trading thin ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Oil prices moved little early
on Wednesday with traders reluctant to dive in as uncertainty
loomed over a planned OPEC-led oil production cut, and volumes
low ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $46.09 at 0100 GMT, up 6 cents from their last
settlement.
International Brent crude oil futures were at $49.22
a barrel, up 10 cents.
"The market seems unwilling to push oil towards $50 a barrel
ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow," said Jeffrey
Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.
"Their reticence is understandable given that longs (long
positions) put on above that level have not ended well in recent
times."
"Tonight's (U.S.) EIA Crude Inventory numbers should provide
a welcome, albeit temporary sideshow to the OPEC main event.
Otherwise, we expect Asia to continue the sideways trading
ranges," Halley said.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to
publish official U.S. crude oil and refined product inventory
data later on Wednesday.
Wednesday's lethargy came after oil prices rallied earlier
this week. Traders anticipated the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) would successfully implement a
planned, coordinated production cut - to be discussed at a Nov.
30 meeting - in order to prop up prices.
However, by late Tuesday analysts had become wary of the
prospects for such a deal, as it remained unclear whether major
OPEC-producers Iraq and Iran were willing to participate in a
meaningful way.
"Cracks in the OPEC production cut agreement could see oil
prices weaker in trading today," ANZ bank said in a note on
Wednesday.
"A preliminary meeting ahead of next week's OPEC gathering
failed to resolve the issues around Iran and Iraq's involvement
in the production cut agreement," it said. "Despite this hiccup,
we still expect the group to reach an agreement next week."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)