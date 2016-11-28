(Refiles to add missing word, paragraph 2)
* Saudis say oil markets may re-balance even without cut
* Most analysts still expect some form of cut this week
* But rising U.S. output could undermine OPEC cut
By Libby George
LONDON, Nov 28 Oil prices edged higher on
Monday, after falling as much as 2 percent in early trading, as
the market grappled over the shaky prospect of major producers
being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday aimed
at reining in global oversupply.
Brent crude futures fell as far as 2 percent before
clawing back to trade up 29 cents at $47.44 per barrel at 1008
GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also
recouped early losses and were trading up 15 cents at $46.21 per
barrel.
The choppy trading came after prices tumbled more than 3
percent on Friday as doubts grew over whether the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would reach
agreement to help curb global supply overhang that has more than
halved prices since 2014.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih
said that he believed the oil market would balance itself in
2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that keeping
output at current levels could therefore be justified.
The statement added to simmering disagreement between OPEC
and non-OPEC crude exporters such as Russia over who should cut
production by how much.
Analysts said that even if some form of an output
restriction is announced after producers meet in Vienna on
Wednesday, the details matter greatly.
"Do not take an announcement of a headline cut of 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) at face value. It could still imply an
OPEC production level considerably in excess of 33 million bpd,
depending on developments in Libya and Nigeria and the speed and
rigour of compliance," David Hufton, managing director of
brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. said in a note.
He added that the stakes of failure are high for producer
nations dependent on oil export revenue.
"But one thing few, if any, analysts will disagree with is
that if OPEC do not come up with a credible agreement to cut
production on Wednesday oil prices will end the year below $40
bbl and be chasing down $30 bbl early next year," Hufton said.
A meeting scheduled for Monday between OPEC and non-OPEC
producers was called off after Saudi Arabia declined to attend,
while concerns over the feasibility of a deal pushed the crude
oil volatility index close to a nine-month high.
Even if a cut is agreed, oversupply may not end soon.
The U.S. oil rig count rose by three last week, and Goldman
Sachs said that "since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers
have added 158 oil rigs (+50 percent) in the U.S.".
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and
Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely)