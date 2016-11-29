* OPEC members still disagree over who should cut and how much

* Non-OPEC member Russia so far not participating in negotiations

* High oil price volatility expected in 24h ahead of meeting

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Oil prices fell early on Tuesday on doubts that producer cartel OPEC will be able to hammer out a meaningful output cut during a meeting on Wednesday to rein in a global supply overhang and prop up prices.

International Brent crude oil futures were trading at $48.10 per barrel at 0102 GMT, down 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $46.89 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is meeting officially in Vienna on Wednesday to discuss a planned production cut in an effort to curb overproduction that has dogged markets and more than halved prices since 2014.

With a high degree of uncertainty going into the last 24 hours before the meeting, oil price volatility is expected to be high.

"We expect intra-day volatility to ratchet higher again into tomorrow, with price action being entirely headline driven," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.

There remains disagreement among OPEC-members over which producers should cut by how much, and a plan to bring non-OPEC oil giant Russia to participate has so far also failed. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)