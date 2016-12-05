* OPEC, Russia announced 2017 oil production cut last week
* But before planned cut, Russian output hits 30-year high
* U.S. drilling for new production also keeps rising
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait might restart joint oilfields soon
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Oil prices fell by one percent
on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count unsettled markets amid
nagging concern that output cuts, planned as part of concerted
action between producer club OPEC and Russia, might not be as
big as initially anticipated.
Brent crude futures were trading at $53.89 per barrel at
0132 GMT, down 57 cents, or over 1 percent, from their last
close.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.49 a
barrel, down 52 cents, or 1 percent.
Traders said price falls were triggered by rising production
just after last week's accord between the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC member Russia
to cut output in 2017. The cuts aim to rein in a supply glut
that has weighed on markets for over two years.
Meanwhile U.S. energy firms extended drilling for new oil
production into a seventh month last week, data from energy
services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. <RIG/U
RIG-OL-USA-BHI>.
"The U.S. oil rig count continued its rally this week, up by
3 rigs...Since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers have added
161 oil rigs (+51 percent) in the U.S.," Goldman Sachs said.
Overall - accounting for the recent rise in oil drilling,
but also for cutbacks earlier this year on low prices - Goldman
said "year-on-year production will decline by 620,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in 2016 and increase by 55,000 bpd in 2017".
With U.S. production set to edge up, there are also gnawing
concerns that the cuts announced last week by OPEC and Russia
might not be as deep as initially anticipated. The planned
reductions brought the sharpest weekly crude price rises in
years.
Russia on Friday reported average daily oil production of
11.21 million bpd for November - its highest in almost 30 years.
And while Moscow has agreed to cut its output by 300,000 bpd
in early 2017, it said it would do so against November levels.
That means that even after a reduction, its output would remain
higher than it was at the peak of the oil glut in the first half
of 2016.
Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA in Singapore said oil
traders were "nervous (as) Russia's output has hit record
levels, meaning their part of the production cut takes them back
to what they were producing only quite recently".
In the Middle East, where the deepest OPEC production cuts
are expected, there are also signs that production will rise
before it gets cut.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are expected to agree this month to
resume oil production, with a potential of 300,000 barrels in
daily output, from jointly operated oilfields which were shut
down between 2014 and 2015 for environmental and technical
difficulties.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)