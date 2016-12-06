* OPEC's November production seen at record 34.19 million
bpd
* Russia this week reported 30 year high of 11.21 million
bpd
* Russia, OPEC produce almost half of global oil demand
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Oil prices eased early in Asia
as crude output rises in virtually every major export region
despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production, triggering
fears that a fuel glut that has dogged markets for over two
years might last well into 2017.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $54.55 per barrel at 0128 GMT, down 39 cents, or 0.7 percent,
from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at
$51.32 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.9 percent.
Traders said the price falls were due to rising output from
within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and Russia.
OPEC's oil output set another record high in November,
rising to 34.19 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from
33.82 million bpd in October, according to a survey based on
shipping data and information from industry sources.
Russia on Friday reported average daily oil production of
11.21 million bpd for November - its highest in almost 30 years.
That means that OPEC and Russia alone produced almost half
of global oil demand, which stands just above 95 million bpd.
The news came just days after OPEC and Russia agreed an
historic deal to cut output in 2017, triggering a more than 10
percent rise in prices, in a bid to end a fuel supply overhang
that has dogged markets for over two years.
In a further sign that the fight for market share is not
over - especially in Asia, the world's biggest consumer region -
Saudi Aramco cut the January price for its Arab Light grade for
Asian customers by $1.20 a barrel versus December.
Despite these developments, analysts said prices were
unlikely to tumble back to levels before last week's deal
announcements.
"Other than a complete deal collapse, we don't see many
catalysts to reverse the recent rally," U.S. bank Morgan Stanley
said, adding that "a greater shift towards bullish positioning"
was, in fact, pointing towards higher prices.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)