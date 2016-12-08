* U.S. crude inventories fall by 2.4 mln barrels last week
-EIA
* Questions linger on producers can keep to output deal
By Jane Chung
SEOUL, Dec 8 Oil prices edged up on Thursday,
supported by a weaker dollar ahead of next week's Federal
Reserve meeting and by a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.
International Brent crude futures were trading up 18
cents, or 0.34 percent, at $53.18 a barrel at 0116 GMT.
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices
edged up 29 cents, or 0.58 percent to $50.06 a barrel.
Crude oil inventories in the United States dropped 2.4
million barrels in the week that ended on Dec. 2, compared with
analyst expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels.
But stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures, increased by a hefty 3.8 million barrels last
week, the most since 2009, according to data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Oil prices have been supported since the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia reached a
landmark agreement last week to cut production to erode a global
supply overhang and prop up prices.
The U.S. dollar index fell as Treasury bond yields
eased and as investors eye next week's Fed meeting. A weak
dollar makes dollar-denominated oil less expensive for importing
countries.
But doubts remain over whether OPEC will be able to comply
with output cuts and whether those curbs will be enough to
rebalance markets.
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers will meet again this weekend
in Austria's capital to discuss the details of last week's
agreement, which aims at an overall reduction in output of
around 1.5 million barrels a day.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)