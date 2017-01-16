SINGAPORE Jan 16 Oil prices inched up on
Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that OPEC
and other producers will cut output as part of a deal to curb
global oversupply.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were trading at $55.55 per barrel at 0035 GMT, up 10
cents from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9
cents at $52.46 a barrel.
Traders said that prices were buoyed by a weakening dollar,
which makes fuel purchases cheaper for countries that use other
currencies domestically, potentially spurring demand.
After spending much of the second half of 2016 in an
uptrend, the dollar has lost around 2.5 percent in its value
against a basket of other leading currencies since its
early-January peak.
The greenback is in particular focus for international
investors this week as Donald Trump is set to take over the U.S.
presidency on Friday.
"Oil pricing will be driven this week by the movement of the
U.S.-dollar rather than crude itself, with President-elect
Trump's inauguration ... being the main event," said Jeffrey
Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.
Oil also continued to receive support from an announced
crude output cut from major producers including the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
Russia.
OPEC has said it would cut its output by 1.2 million barrels
per day to 32.50 million bpd from Jan. 1, and Russia as well as
other non-OPEC members are planning to cut about half as much.
However, there is a broad expectation that OPEC will not
fully implement its announced cuts, although compliance
estimates of 50 to 80 percent are enough to keep crude prices
supported in the mid-$50s per barrel, traders said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)