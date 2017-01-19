* IEA says oil market tightening slowly as demand rises
* Rising U.S. shale output to balance OPEC, non-OPEC cuts
* OECD oil inventories dropping, IEA says
* U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week - EIA
(Adds settlement prices, comments)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Oil prices edged higher on
Thursday, but swelling U.S. crude stockpiles limited the rebound
from a one-week low after the International Energy Agency said
oil markets had been tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC
and other producers took effect.
The IEA said that while it was "far too soon" to gauge OPEC
members' compliance with promised cuts, commercial oil
inventories in the developed world fell for a fourth consecutive
month in November, with another decline projected for December.
Brent crude ended the session at $54.16 per barrel,
up 24 cents or 0.45 percent after closing down 2.8 percent in
the previous session. U.S. crude settled 29 cents, or
0.57 percent, higher at $51.37 a barrel, having dropped to a
one-week low on Wednesday of $50.91.
A stronger U.S. dollar also limited oil's
advance.
Prices tumbled to session lows after U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) data showed crude inventories rose
unexpectedly last week as refineries sharply cut
production.
The data also showed much larger-than-expected builds in
gasoline with inventories of the motor fuel on the U.S. East
Coast swelling to the highest weekly levels on record for this
time of year, when refiners typically begin storing barrels
ahead of summer driving season.
Oil prices have gyrated this year, as hopes for output cuts
by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other producers have alternated with fears of a sharp rebound in
U.S. shale production.
"Oil speculators appear caught between rising U.S.
production and inventories, and news flow from OPEC, which seems
to indicate production cuts are in place," said Rob Haworth,
senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"In our view, U.S. production gains mitigate oil production
cuts amongst other oil producers, limiting potential oil market
gains."
The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said in Davos,
Switzerland, that he expected U.S. shale oil output to rebound
by as much as 500,000 barrels per day over the course of 2017,
which would be a new record.
OPEC, which is cutting oil output alongside independent
producer Russia, wants a lasting partnership with Moscow, Saudi
Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters. He said the deal
need not be extended for a full year if the market rebalances.
The IEA sharply raised its 2016 demand growth estimate, and
said the data indicated that rising demand was slowly tightening
global oil markets.
Still, analysts said OPEC and other producers must cut
output as promised, as a resilient U.S. shale industry could add
barrels to the market.
"Discipline and strict adherence to the new quotas will be
needed probably throughout 2017 and beyond to see the
long-awaited and sustainable rebalancing finally arrive," PVM
Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.
(Additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York, Libby
George and Christopher Johnson in London, Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Potter)