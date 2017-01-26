SINGAPORE Jan 26 Oil prices edged up on
Thursday, driven up by a weakening dollar, but gains were capped
by plentiful supplies and inventories despite an effort by OPEC
and other producers to cut output and prop up the market.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were trading at $55.44 per barrel at 0137 GMT, up 36
cents from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
at $53.07 a barrel, up 32 cents.
Traders said that the increase was largely down to a
weakening dollar, which has lost 3.9 percent in value
since its January peak. Since oil is traded in dollar, a cheaper
greenback makes fuel purchases less costly for countries using
other currencies, potentially spurring demand.
However, oil price gains were capped by data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) which showed a 2.84
million barrels increase in commercial crude inventories to
488.3 million barrels, which add to a 6.3 percent rise in U.S.
oil production since the middle of last year to 8.96 million
barrels per day (bpd).
"EIA estimates that crude oil and other liquids inventories
grew by 2.0 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of
2016, driven by an increase in production and a significant, but
seasonal, drop in consumption," the agency said.
Rising U.S. inventories and output are countering efforts by
the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
other producers including Russia to cut supplies by a almost 1.8
million bpd during the first half of 2017 in an effort to end a
global glut.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)