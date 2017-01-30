TOKYO Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on
Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United
States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and
other producers.
London Brent crude for March delivery was down 26
cents at $55.26 a barrel by 0005 GMT after settling down 72
cents on Friday.
NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 22 cents at
$52.95 a barrel.
The U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count from Baker Hughes
showed that U.S. drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week, the
12th gain in 13 weeks. That brought the total count to 566, the
most since November 2015.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
other producers, including Russia, agreed to cut output by
almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of
2017 to relieve a two-year supply overhang.
But U.S. oil production has been rising, with the
International Energy Agency forecasting total U.S. output growth
of 320,000 bpd in 2017 to an average of 12.8 million bpd.
"The rise in U.S. output should not be unexpected," ANZ bank
said in a note.
"However we expect the reductions being made by OPEC will
far exceed any rise in the U.S. and quickly reduce the global
inventory that has been built up over the past two years," it
added.
Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish wagers on
U.S. crude oil to the highest level since mid-2014, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday, as
agreed output cuts by the world's top producers began to eat
into a global glut.
President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his move to ban
entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations
and said the United States would resume issuing visas for all
countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at
home and abroad and new protests in U.S. cities.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)