* Despite Tuesday's gains, oil markets have turned bearish
* JPMorgan says oil supplies need to be cut longer, deeper
* Russia says its oil output could hit 30 year highs
* Russian oil supplies: reut.rs/2pZzFr7
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 25 Oil prices inched up on
Monday but markets remain under pressure following six
consecutive sessions of losses as traders lose confidence that
pledged output cuts by major producers will rein in oversupply
in a world awash with fuel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
added 21 cents, or 0.4 percent, by 0123 GMT, but remained below
the $50 mark pierced late last week, at $49.44 a barrel.
Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.5 percent,
to $51.83 per barrel.
Traders said the slight gains were a counter-reaction to
consecutive price drops in the previous six sessions.
Despite Tuesdays small price rises, overall market sentiment
has turned bearish, with Brent down nearly 10 percent since the
end of December despite an effort led by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to cut output by
1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017 in
order to tighten the market.
"It is evident that ... crude markets are still struggling
to clear (oversupply)," U.S. bank JPMorgan said in its latest
weekly oil market update to clients.
The bank said that it was closing its "August Brent long
position at a loss," and that it "will review macro balances in
the coming weeks before initiating further trades."
Indicating that the bank's view on markets had turned
bearish, JP Morgan said that "crude markets are close to
floating storage economics and (this) is a bearish sign for
output price developments."
Floating storage is seen as a clear indicator of
oversupplied markets. It is pursued when oil for immediate
delivery is so much cheaper than that for future delivery that
it becomes profitable for traders to charter tankers to store
crude for sale at a later date.
"There is further short-term downside to prices," JPMorgan
said, adding that in order to reduce the ongoing supply
overhang, OPEC "will be forced to renew, and possibly deepen the
agreement if they wish to keep prices much above $50 per
barrel."
Russia said on Monday that its oil output could climb to the
highest rate in 30 years if OPEC and non-OPEC producers do not
extend a supply reduction deal beyond June 30.
Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows that Russian oil shipments,
which exclude its pipeline exports, have already reached record
highs of 5 million bpd in April, up 17 percent since December,
before the cuts were officially implemented.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)