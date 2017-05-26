* OPEC, other producers extend production cut to March 2018
* Many had expected a longer and/or deeper supply cut
* Rising U.S. production undermines efforts to tighten
market
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 26 Oil markets remained weak on
Friday after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and
allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors
betting on longer or larger supply curbs.
At Thursday's meeting in Vienna, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed
to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day
(bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial
agreement would have expired in June this year.
Crude oil plunged 5 percent following the announcement, and
held its losses early on Friday.
Brent crude futures were trading at $51.47 per
barrel at 0125 GMT, up just 1 cent from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
back below $50, at $48.88, down 2 cents from their previous
close.
Britain's Barclays bank said the price falls were a result
of some expectations ahead the meeting for longer or deeper
production cuts.
"Some market participants may have expected either a deeper
cut, a longer one, inclusion of more countries, or other such
icing on the cake," the bank said.
Barclays said the ongoing production cut would result in a
drawdown of bloated fuel inventories, but added that OPEC's goal
of bringing stocks down to their five-year average would not be
reached within the timeframe of the production cut.
Other analysts, including at Goldman Sachs and Jefferies
bank said a normalization of oil inventories would occur in
early 2018.
Analysts also said that the OPEC-led production cuts would
support a further rise in U.S. output.
Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president at energy consultancy Wood
Mackenzie said that the "decision in Vienna sends a signal of
continued support for oil prices from OPEC which helps U.S.
onshore drillers make plans" to further increase their
production.
U.S. oil production C-OUT-T-EIA has already risen by 10
percent since mid-2016 to over 9.3 million bpd, close to the
output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.
"The growth in U.S. production is indeed daunting for the
oil bull case," Jefferies said.
Goldman Sachs warned that the biggest risk to oil markets
was what would happen next year, at the end of the OPEC-led
production cut.
With U.S. output rising steadily and OPEC and its allies
potentially ramping up production in 2018 to regain lost market
share, many traders are already expect another price slump.
