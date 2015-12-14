(Adds additional comment, closing prices)
By Barani Krishnan and Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. crude rose nearly 2
percent Monday, recovering slightly after moving within a hair
of 11-year lows, but analysts and traders said it is still too
early to declare the market has reached its bottom.
Both U.S. and global benchmark Brent crude have been
tumbling downward since an OPEC meeting Dec. 4 at which the
oil-producing countries removed their production ceiling,
exacerbating global crude oversupply. Monday's close marked the
first significant rebound since the meeting.
Early in the day, both Brent and U.S. crude futures fell by
as much as 4 percent to their lowest levels since the start of
the 2008 financial crisis, before turning around midday in the
United States.
Brent futures for January delivery settled down 1
cent at $37.92 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 69 cents, or
1.94 percent, to $36.31.
The two benchmarks began to converge - a step toward
eliminating the once-deep discount for U.S. crude - in an
indication that the market is shifting structurally.
Early in the session, Brent traded just 13 cents above the
$36.20 low set in December 2008. Below that level, it would be
at its lowest since July 2004, when oil was rebounding from
single-digits lows hit during the 1998 financial crisis and when
talk of a commodities super-cycle was just beginning.
But the rebound from these near record lows may be
short-lived.
"Crude cannot sustain any kind of significant rally until we
see the fundamentals begin to shift," said Matthew Perry,
partner with Kronenberg Capital Advisors. Crude may fall further
before the macro-economic changes needed for a recovery occur,
he said.
"Rebounds off $35 overnight aren't necessarily bullish or a
structural change," said Phil Thompson, vice president of market
analytics at Mobius Risk Group in Houston. Because the market
remains dominated by traders with short positions, the rebound
does not necessarily indicate a macro-reversal, he said. "The
market's really sore. It's very, very oversold."
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) on Friday showed money managers, including hedge funds
and other big speculators, cut their net longs in U.S. crude oil
futures by 12,117 contracts during the week to Dec. 8.
This marked a fifth straight week of declines that left
their net long position in U.S. crude at 46,919 contracts, the
lowest since the CFTC created the managed money category for oil
in 2009.
"The hedge fund community is extraordinarily short right
now," said Perry. "The fundamentals have not changed for crude
oil. We are still expecting an overabundance of supply going
into 2016."
Crude markets that have been oversupplied due to the U.S.
shale boom have seen supply woes compounded by OPEC's latest
decision and, more recently, by a Libyan ceasefire agreement
Sunday that could bring shuttered crude from that country back
online.
A fear of U.S. production increases also looms - while the
latest data has shown that U.S. production is falling, shale
production can respond quickly to price increases, so that any
rally could be met with a production increase.
As a result of this relatively fast price-response, the
recovery may be extended, Perry said. "Right now, world
economies are soft. It's going to take awhile."
Markets are now turning their attention to the dollar's
performance and supply data from the Energy Information
Administration expected Wednesday, said Thompson. "If there's a
draw, I think you'd expect to see a stronger short-covering
rally," he said. "Especially if you saw a drop out of Cushing."
