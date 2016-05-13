(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 12 Global oil consumption is growing
much faster than most analysts expected at the start of the year
but increases in demand remain very uneven geographically and by
fuel.
World oil demand increased by 1.4 million barrels per day
(bpd) in the first three months of 2016 compared with the same
period in 2015, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday
("Oil Market Report", IEA, May 2016).
First-quarter consumption grew faster than the agency
predicted at the end of last year, when it forecast growth of
1.2 million bpd between January and March ("Oil Market Report",
IEA, December 2015).
For the time being, the IEA has left its forecast for
average consumption growth this year at 1.2 million bpd, noting
"headwinds" as a result of sluggish global growth, which implies
a slowdown later in 2016.
But coupled with large crude supply interruptions from
Canada, Nigeria, Libya, Iraq and Venezuela, and a slowdown in
U.S. shale, the agency predicts the "the direction of travel of
the oil market (is) towards balance".
The agency expects the global supply-demand surplus to
narrow sharply from 1.3 million bpd in the first six months to
just 200,000 bpd in the second half of 2016.
INDIA RISING
The strongest demand growth is coming from India and the
United States, where cheaper prices are encouraging motorists to
consume record quantities of gasoline.
India's consumption of petroleum products topped 4 million
bpd for the first time in the 12 months ending in April,
according to data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural
Gas.
Consumption of petroleum products was around 400,000 bpd
higher during the first four months of 2016 compared with 2015,
an increase of 10 percent (tmsnrt.rs/1YnySYn).
As a result of the phenomenal increase in oil demand from
its growing middle class, India is now the fourth-biggest oil
consumer in the world and set topple Japan from third-place in
the next year (tmsnrt.rs/1YnyXLL).
U.S. ON THE ROAD
In the United States, consumption of petroleum products is
estimated by the Energy Information Administration to have
increased by 240,000 bpd in the first four months ("Short-Term
Energy Outlook", EIA, May 2016).
Petroleum consumption is being driven by prodigious use of
gasoline as the volume of traffic on U.S. roads grows strongly
and motorists opt for larger crossover-utility vehicles rather
than smaller cars.
The EIA estimates drivers used 9.46 million barrels of
gasoline per day in April, an increase of 320,000 bpd compared
with the same month in 2015.
The United States is on track to consume a record amount of
gasoline this year, passing the previous peak set in 2007.
The extraordinary strength of demand from motorists has
caused the EIA to revise its forecast for gasoline consumption
sharply higher over the course of the last six months.
The agency's gasoline consumption growth forecast has been
raised from just 10,000 bpd in December to 70,000 bpd in
January, 90,000 bpd in March, 130,000 bpd in April and now
160,000 bpd in May.
FREIGHT DOLDRUMS
These pockets of exceptionally strong oil demand have helped
offset a much weaker picture in other regions and for other
fuels such as diesel.
Latin America and the Middle East, among the biggest drivers
of oil consumption until 2014, report much slower growth or even
falling consumption as their economies fall prey to the
commodities slump ("Brazil's fuel consumption falls as economy
shrinks", Reuters, May 6).
Consumption of diesel and other mid-distillates has been hit
by a warm winter across the northern hemisphere as well as
stagnant or falling freight demand in the United States and
around much of the globe.
Freight demand shows no sign of picking up in either the
United States or the rest of the world (tmsnrt.rs/1YnyVU2).
Slumping oil, gas, mining and manufacturing activity
continues to weigh on shipments of raw materials and capital
goods while distributors and retailers struggle with elevated
inventories (tmsnrt.rs/1YnyVUb).
Fears at the start of the year about a sudden plunge into a
global recession have proved unfounded but the global economy is
struggling to gain much traction and freight demand is growing
very slowly if at all.
Reflecting the weak freight outlook, the EIA forecasts U.S.
consumption of fuels other than gasoline will decline by 20,000
bpd in 2016 before returning to growth of 120,000 bpd in 2017.
MARKET REBALANCING
Global oil demand looks set to surprise on the upside again
in 2016 as it did in 2015, entirely on the back of drivers in a
handful of economies, provided global economic conditions do not
deteriorate further.
A sustained increase in oil demand requires a broadening of
the demand away from gasoline and the United States and India to
include diesel and other emerging economies.
The northern hemisphere winter in 2016/17 should be colder
than the abnormally warm one in 2015/16, which will increase
heating oil consumption ("Colder winter could save distillate
market", Reuters, May 4).
But a more balanced fuel market will have to wait for an
increase in global trade volumes and a resumption of growth in
Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.
