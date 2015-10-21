CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Pembina adds natgas infrastructure with $7.1 bln Veresen buy
SINGAPORE Oct 21 U.S. crude futures fell below $46 a barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday after oil industry data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks last week added to concerns of global oversupply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery dropped 37 cents at $45.91 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after settling up one cent at $46.29. The November contract, which expired on Tuesday, finished down 34 cents at $45.55 per barrel.
* Brent for December delivery fell 17 cents at $48.54 a barrel after it settled 10 cents up in the previous session, although it later turned negative after the release of U.S. crude stocks data.
* U.S. commercial crude stocks rose by a larger than expected 7.1 million barrels to 473 million in the week to Oct. 16, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 3.9 million barrels increase.
* Ex-Soviet oil producers, including Russia and Azerbaijan, are unlikely to significantly reduce output in order to lift global prices, industry experts said, leaving little chance of a deal when OPEC experts meet with non-OPEC producers on Wednesday.
* Crude oil will struggle to trade above $60 a barrel next year due to slowing global demand growth and a possible return of Iranian crude to world markets, Vitol chief executive Ian Taylor said at the Reuters commodities summit.
* U.N. attempts to broker a national government with Libya's warring factions stalled on Tuesday after the elected parliament rejected a draft of an agreement meant to end the crisis.
* OPEC producer Venezuela has forecast a price of $40 a barrel for its oil exports next year for its budget plans, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian equities got off to a sluggish start on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week.
* The dollar index slipped against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks Weekly (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.