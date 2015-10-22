SINGAPORE Oct 22 U.S. crude futures nudged higher in early Asian trading on Thursday, holding above a three-week low hit in the previous session after a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks added to concerns of a global oil glut.

A weaker dollar provided some support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery rose 10 cents to $45.30 a barrel as of 0002 GMT after settling down $1.09, or 2.4 percent, in the previous session. It earlier hit a three-week low of $44.86.

* Brent for December delivery rose 13 cents to $47.98 a barrel after it finished down 86 cents, or 1.8 percent, after hitting an early October low of $47.50.

* U.S. crude stocks surged sharply for a second week, climbing 8 million barrels to 476.6 million in the week to Oct. 16, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday. This was more than double analysts' expectations of a 3.9 million barrel build.

* Gasoline stocks fell 1.5 million barrels to 219.8 million in the week to Oct. 16, Energy Information Administration data showed, compared with analysts' expectations for an 858,000-barrel drop, while refinery crude runs rose by 78,000 barrels per day, the first increase in five weeks as plants ramped up following maintenance.

* Oil experts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member countries discussed the risk of low oil prices on reduced investment in new supplies but made no agreement to boost the market, officials said after the talks in Vienna on Wednesday.

* Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday approved Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers but said the country should not give up core elements of its atomic programme until allegations of past military issues had been settled.

* The world's largest oil traders are overwhelmingly bearish on the outlook for the crude price, which they believe will flounder below $60 a barrel, possibly as long as into 2017, they told the Reuters Commodities summit on Wednesday.

* Saudi Arabia and the other big Middle East oil producers in OPEC will keep pumping hard to build market share despite mounting over-supply that has brought prices to six-year lows, the world's top traders told the Reuters Commodities summit on Wednesday.

* Talks would continued with Libya's two warring factions U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon said on Wednesday even though the country's elected parliament had rejected a U.N. proposal to end the crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar index slipped against a basket of six major currencies in early trade on Thursday after U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0645 GMT France Business climate Oct

- 1145 GMT European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome

- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims

- 1230 GMT U.S. National Activity index Sep

- 1300 GMT U.S. Monthly home price index Aug

- 1400 GMT Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct

- 1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales Sep

- 1400 GMT U.S. Leading index Sep (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)