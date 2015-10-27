SINGAPORE Oct 27 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses into a third week
as U.S. inventory data was expected to show an increase in crude
stocks for a fifth consecutive week.
The fall came as U.S. and European storage utilisation for
distillates, which include diesel, neared historic highs,
according to a report on Monday by Goldman Sachs, although a
weaker dollar put a floor under prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 9 cents to
$43.89 a barrel as of 0003 GMT after it settled down 62 cents,
or 1.4 percent, in the prior session.
* Brent for December delivery was up a cent at
$47.55 a barrel after it settled down 45 cents, or almost 1
percent.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely rose for a
fifth straight week, by an average of 3 million barrels to 479.6
million, in the week ended Oct. 23, a preliminary Reuters survey
taken ahead of industry and official inventory data, showed on
Monday.
* Oil prices are expected to show an upward correction next
year, partly due to a faster-than-expected recovery in demand,
the United Arab Emirates' oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazroui said on Monday.
* China has granted another two independent refineries -
Baota Petrochemical Group and Dongying Yatong Petrochemical -
licences to import crude oil, the country's commerce ministry
said on Monday.
* The Russian air force flew 164 sorties in Syria in the
last three days, striking 285 Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra
targets including ammunition stores and arms factories, the
Russian defence ministry said on Monday.
* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov said on
Monday that delegations from the Western-backed Free Syrian Army
had visited Moscow several times, Russian news agencies
reported.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar index slipped against a basket of six
major currencies in early Asian trade on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 1230 GMT U.S. Durable goods orders Sep
- 1300 GMT U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Aug
- 1345 GMT Markit Flash US Services PMI Oct
- 1400 GMT U.S. Consumer confidence Oct
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks Weekly
- Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy
meeting
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)