SINGAPORE Nov 4 U.S. oil futures slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday on worries over growing U.S. crude stockpiles, but a U.S. pipeline outage and supply disruptions in Brazil and Libya curbed losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery had fallen 15 cents to $47.75 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling up $1.76, or 3.8 percent, in the previous session.

* Brent for December delivery was yet to start trading. The benchmark finished the prior session up $1.75, or 3.6 percent, at $50.54 a barrel

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 30 to 479.9 million, in line with analyst expectations, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Brazil's daily oil output has slowed by 25 percent due to a strike at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the country's largest union FUP said on Tuesday.

* Libya's National Oil Corporation in Tripoli has closed the export terminal at Zueitina and declared force majeure on crude oil loadings, market sources said.

* The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was premature for the Russian government to invite Syrian opposition to talks that could take place in Moscow next week.

* U.S. oil refiners are mulling plans to import foreign crude in place of domestic crude from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields partly due to higher rail transportation costs.

* The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it would continue its review of the proposed $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline while considering TransCanada's request for a pause in the review process.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, taking early cues from overnight Wall Street gains, while firmer investor risk appetite lifted U.S. debt yields and supported the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

