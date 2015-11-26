TOKYO Nov 26 U.S. crude futures headed higher
for a fourth straight day on Thursday on the back of a
smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories, but gains were
limited in light trading due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up 7 cents at
$43.11 a barrel by 2343 GMT, after settling up 17 cents at
$43.04 on Wednesday. The benchmark contract stood more than 10
percent above a 12-week low of $38.99 hit on Friday.
* London Brent crude for January delivery was
untraded yet, after settling up 5 cents at $46.17 on Wednesday.
* Adding support, Baker Hughes said U.S. energy firms cut
oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, a sign drillers were
still waiting for higher prices before returning to the well
pad.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday that crude stocks across the country rose 961,000
barrels last week.
* A preliminary inventory report by industry group American
Petroleum Institute had anticipated a 2.6-million barrel rise
while a Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 1.2 million build.
* U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October as
households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to
their highest level in nearly three years, pointing to moderate
economic growth in the fourth quarter.
MARKETS NEWS
* The major U.S. stock indexes were virtually unchanged at
the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in
healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest
economic growth.
* The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to
its lowest in over seven months on the prospect of further
policy stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB).
DATA/EVENTS
* No major data is expected on Thursday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)