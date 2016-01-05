TOKYO Jan 5 U.S. crude futures edged up to near
$37 a barrel on Tuesday after volatile trade in the previous
session and ahead of industry data expected to show a slight
drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for February delivery was up 12 cents
at $36.88 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling down 28 cents on
Monday.
The benchmark hit an intraday high of $38.39 on Monday amid
tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but the gains were
outweighed later by weaker global stock markets and worries
about slowing economic growth in China.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was
untraded yet after settling down 6 cents at $37.22. The contract
hit a three-week high of $38.99 on Monday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks probably dipped last
week, while distillate and gasoline stocks likely edged higher,
a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday ahead of the data
release by industry group American Petroleum Institute later in
the day.
* Traders said market intelligence firm Genscape reported a
build of more than 480,000 barrels in Cushing crude supplies for
the week to Jan. 1, after flooding in the U.S. Midwest caused
temporary closure of a couple of pipelines.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets fell on Monday amid renewed worries
about economic growth after Chinese shares slid 7 percent on
weak data.
U.S. stocks began 2016 sharply lower on Monday, with the Dow
marking its worst start to a year since 2008.
* The Japanese yen rose broadly on Monday, as traders piled
into the traditional low-risk currency after disappointing
Chinese factory data sparked a selloff on global stock markets.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday. (Time in GMT)
- 1000 Euro Zone inflation, flash Dec
- 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly
- 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Dec
- 1830 U.S. U.S. car, truck sales Dec
- 2130 American Petroleum Institute oil data weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)