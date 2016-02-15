(Corrects delivery for Brent crude to April from March, paragraph 4)

TOKYO Feb 15 U.S. crude futures fell to around $29 a barrel on Monday, paring a more than 12 percent jump at the end of last week that came amid renewed talk that OPEC might finally agree to cut production to reduce the world glut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 35 cents at $29.09 a barrel by 0000 GMT. Trading may be slimmer than usual due to a long weekend break for the New York crude market for Monday's Presidents Day holiday in the United States.

* U.S. crude jumped $3.23 to $29.44 on Friday after a report said that the United Arab Emirates' energy minister said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was willing to cooperate on an output cut.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was down 49 cents at $32.87 a barrel, after settling up $3.30.

* The mood inside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is shifting from mistrust to a growing consensus that a decision must be reached on how to end the global oil price rout, Nigeria's oil minister told Reuters.

* Nigeria also hopes to increase output to up to 2.5 million barrels per day by the end of 2016 from a current 2.3 million bpd, Emmanuel Ibe Kachiwku also told Reuters.

* Iran is exporting 1.3 million barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil, and will be pumping 1.5 million barrels a day by the start of the next Iranian year on March 20, a vice-president was quoted as saying on Saturday.

* Money managers raised their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil in the week to Feb. 9, data showed on Friday, amid increased volatility as the market grappled with uncertainty over possible OPEC output cuts and worries about a growing U.S. glut.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak in the S&P 500, as financial, commodity-related and other beaten-down shares rebounded.

* The yen nursed losses early on Monday, having retreated from its highest in over a year as a rally in European and U.S. stocks late last week dulled demand for the safe-haven currency.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- n/a China Trade data Jan

- 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec

* No exact time for China data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)