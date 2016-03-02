(Corrects EIA data release time to 1530 GMT, not 2130 GMT)

TOKYO, March 2 U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, nearly erasing the gains in the previous session, weighed by industry data showing a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles already at record high levels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was down 51 cents at $33.89 a barrel by 2341 GMT, after settling up 65 cents at $34.40 on Tuesday in line with strong gains on Wall Street.

* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded after settling up 24 cents at $36.81.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed after the Tuesday's settlement, well above a 3.6 million barrel increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

* Some traders braced for the possibility that the official data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due later in the day would show a large build similar to the industry data, which could cut short the oil market rebound of the past two weeks.

* Crude prices were supported by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak's remarks that oil firms in the country support a pledge to average production this year at January's levels.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of "more radical" measures to balance the global oil market, on top of a production freeze plan jointly pursued by Moscow with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela.

* Crude prices have trended higher since hitting 12-year lows under $30 a barrel between late January and mid-February. Despite the rebound, the market is still down about two-thirds from highs above $100 in mid-2014.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street enjoyed its strongest session in a month on Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.

* The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and hit one-month highs against the euro on Tuesday after traders saw the yen's rally as overextended, while strong U.S. manufacturing data supported views of higher U.S. interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan

- 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb

- 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb

- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)