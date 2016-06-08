TOKYO, June 8 U.S. crude held above $50 a barrel on Wednesday after settling above that level for the first time since last July, supported by a higher-than-expected draw in domestic stocks and worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil industry.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 1 cent at $50.37 a barrel by 2342 GMT, after settling up 67 cents or 1.4 percent at $50.36 on Tuesday, the highest settlement since last July.

* London Brent crude for August delivery settled up 89 cents or 1.8 percent at $51.44, after hitting an intraday high of $51.54, the strongest since Oct. 12.

* Rebels in Nigeria's Niger Delta vowed to halt output in the country, Africa's biggest producer until last year. The Nigerian government said it was initiating talks with the rebels.

* U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels last week, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday after the market settlement, compared with expectations for a 2.7 million barrel draw according to a revised Reuters poll.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue official inventory numbers at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 ended at its best level since July on Tuesday, helped by a big jump in energy shares and investor confidence that higher interest rates will not derail the economy.

* The dollar hovered near four-week lows against a basket of currencies as traders speculated when the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates following comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Monday and a weak May jobs report on Friday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- n/a China Trade data May

- 0830 Britain Industrial output Apr

- 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Apr

- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)