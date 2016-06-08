TOKYO, June 8 U.S. crude held above $50 a barrel
on Wednesday after settling above that level for the first time
since last July, supported by a higher-than-expected draw in
domestic stocks and worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil
industry.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 1 cent at
$50.37 a barrel by 2342 GMT, after settling up 67 cents or 1.4
percent at $50.36 on Tuesday, the highest settlement since last
July.
* London Brent crude for August delivery settled up
89 cents or 1.8 percent at $51.44, after hitting an intraday
high of $51.54, the strongest since Oct. 12.
* Rebels in Nigeria's Niger Delta vowed to halt output in
the country, Africa's biggest producer until last year. The
Nigerian government said it was initiating talks with the
rebels.
* U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 3.6 million
barrels last week, data from industry group American Petroleum
Institute showed on Tuesday after the market settlement,
compared with expectations for a 2.7 million barrel draw
according to a revised Reuters poll.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will
issue official inventory numbers at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended at its best level since July on Tuesday,
helped by a big jump in energy shares and investor confidence
that higher interest rates will not derail the economy.
* The dollar hovered near four-week lows against a basket of
currencies as traders speculated when the Federal Reserve may
raise interest rates following comments from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on Monday and a weak May jobs report on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- n/a China Trade data May
- 0830 Britain Industrial output Apr
- 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Apr
- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)