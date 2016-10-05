UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
NEW YORK Oct 5 OPEC's policy shift to embrace oil production cuts will help move crude prices toward a target of $50 to $60 per barrel range, PIRA Energy Group chairman Gary Ross told reporters on Wednesday at a press conference.
OPEC's policy has shifted as Saudi Arabia is targeting that price range and Iran has become more willing to accept an agreement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)