SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Short selling in energy stocks in December hit levels not seen in more than a decade as a global glut in oil crushed the commodity's prices to 12-year lows and deepened fears of bankruptcies.

Among stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector, short interest on average increased to 7.28 percent at the end of December from 6.59 percent at mid-month, the highest level since at least 2003, according to FactSet Research Systems.

Since the end of December, the energy sector has tumbled 9 percent, generously rewarding short sellers who kept their chips on the table, and hammering those who thought the fall had reached its end. The December-end short-interest data is the most recent available.

With traders bracing on Friday for increased Iranian oil exports, turmoil in energy markets again sloshed into global stocks and pushed the S&P 500 index to its lowest since September.

Companies that saw notable bets against their stocks in late December include Southwestern Energy, with short interest up to 24.8 percent of its float from 17.17 percent just two weeks before.

CONSOL Energy Inc, which has been crippled by falling coal and natural gas products, also saw a big increase in short interest, from 21 percent halfway into December to 24.9 percent two weeks later. Refiner ONEOK's short interest grew to 6.9 percent from 3.9 percent at mid-month.

Since the end of December, shares of Southwestern and ONEOK have dropped over 12 percent, while 34 percent of CONSOL's market capitalization has evaporated.

But with crude oil prices hitting lows unseen since 2003 and the energy sector down 24 percent in the past six months, some short sellers believe further losses could be limited and they have become picky about the companies they bet against.

Federated Prudent Bear Fund, a mutual fund specializing in short-selling, is focusing on companies that stand to lose from cutbacks in capital expenditures and others that may need to raise capital in inhospitable conditions.

With slowing demand from China and hundreds of thousands of barrels a day left without buyers, energy companies are in survival mode, with projects worth $380 billion postponed or canceled since 2014.

"Energy has gotten hit so hard, we are not shorting it in a dramatically greater proportion to the overall market," said Federated Prudent Bear Fund portfolio manager Ryan Bend. "Our energy short exposure is basically in select pipelines and oil field services companies."

Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, hoping to profit by buying them back at a lower price.

For the broader S&P 500, average short interest has increased marginally over the past two months to 4.21 percent at the end of December, according to FactSet.

Companies that short sellers reduced bets against in late December include Cimarex Energy, Halliburton and Kinder Morgan, which recently slashed its dividend due to slumping oil prices.

Among industry heavyweights, short interest in Chevron edged up to 1.4 percent at the end of December from 1.2 percent while Exxon Mobil held steady at 1.2 percent.

FactSet's historical short interest data for the energy sector is based on S&P's current constituents, some of which have changed over the years.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Andrew Hay)