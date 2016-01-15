By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Short selling in energy
stocks in December hit levels not seen in more than a decade as
a global glut in oil crushed the commodity's prices to 12-year
lows and deepened fears of bankruptcies.
Among stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector, short
interest on average increased to 7.28 percent at the end of
December from 6.59 percent at mid-month, the highest level since
at least 2003, according to FactSet Research Systems.
Since the end of December, the energy sector has tumbled 9
percent, generously rewarding short sellers who kept their chips
on the table, and hammering those who thought the fall had
reached its end. The December-end short-interest data is the
most recent available.
With traders bracing on Friday for increased Iranian oil
exports, turmoil in energy markets again sloshed into global
stocks and pushed the S&P 500 index to its lowest since
September.
Companies that saw notable bets against their stocks in late
December include Southwestern Energy, with short
interest up to 24.8 percent of its float from 17.17 percent just
two weeks before.
CONSOL Energy Inc, which has been crippled by
falling coal and natural gas products, also saw a big increase
in short interest, from 21 percent halfway into December to 24.9
percent two weeks later. Refiner ONEOK's short interest
grew to 6.9 percent from 3.9 percent at mid-month.
Since the end of December, shares of Southwestern and ONEOK
have dropped over 12 percent, while 34 percent of CONSOL's
market capitalization has evaporated.
But with crude oil prices hitting lows unseen since
2003 and the energy sector down 24 percent in the past six
months, some short sellers believe further losses could be
limited and they have become picky about the companies they bet
against.
Federated Prudent Bear Fund, a mutual fund specializing in
short-selling, is focusing on companies that stand to lose from
cutbacks in capital expenditures and others that may need to
raise capital in inhospitable conditions.
With slowing demand from China and hundreds of thousands of
barrels a day left without buyers, energy companies are in
survival mode, with projects worth $380 billion postponed or
canceled since 2014.
"Energy has gotten hit so hard, we are not shorting it in a
dramatically greater proportion to the overall market," said
Federated Prudent Bear Fund portfolio manager Ryan Bend. "Our
energy short exposure is basically in select pipelines and oil
field services companies."
Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, hoping to
profit by buying them back at a lower price.
For the broader S&P 500, average short interest has
increased marginally over the past two months to 4.21 percent at
the end of December, according to FactSet.
Companies that short sellers reduced bets against in late
December include Cimarex Energy, Halliburton and
Kinder Morgan, which recently slashed its dividend due
to slumping oil prices.
Among industry heavyweights, short interest in Chevron
edged up to 1.4 percent at the end of December from 1.2
percent while Exxon Mobil held steady at 1.2 percent.
FactSet's historical short interest data for the energy
sector is based on S&P's current constituents, some of which
have changed over the years.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Andrew Hay)