NEW YORK Feb 26 The stock of payment processing
company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to
$90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according
to Barron's.
The U.S. business magazine said in a story on Sunday that
Atlanta-based Global Payments will continue thrive as the use of
cash declines, especially internationally.
The company expanded its reach with the purchase last year
of a smaller rival, Heartland Payment Systems. That integration
will help reduce costs and expand reach, Barron's said.
Global Payments shares currently trade around $79.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)