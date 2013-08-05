LONDON Aug 5 Business activity across the world
hit a 16-month high in July, helped by improvements in the
United States and Britain, according a business survey on
Monday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, compiled with
Markit, rose to 54.1 in July from June's 51.2, holding above the
50 threshold for growth for four years.
While the U.S. and Britain represented high points, growth
in Japan eased, while business activity contracted in the BRIC
countries of China, India, Brazil and Russia.
"The global economy made a positive start to the third
quarter," said Joe Lupton, senior economist at JPMorgan.
"Although the stronger performance signalled is pleasing in
itself, the structure remains uncomfortably uneven by region,
particularly with regard to job creation."
The index measuring changes in employment slipped to 51.0 in
July, compared with 51.6 the previous month, indicating firms
hired staff at a slower pace last month.
The global service sector PMI rose to 54.9 in July from 51.1
in June, its best showing in 17 months.