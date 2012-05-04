LONDON May 4 The deteriorating euro zone
economy dragged on the world's private sector in April, as
global business activity expanded at its slowest pace in five
months, a survey showed on Friday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing and Services PMI slipped to
52.2 in April from March's 54.4, but stayed above the 50 mark
that divides growth from contraction for a 33rd month.
"With new order inflows and job creation also slower at the
start of Q2, it looks as if the world economy is set for a
softer growth patch heading into mid-year," said David Hensley,
economist at JPMorgan.
The global services index slipped to 52.0 in April from 55.0
in March, its lowest reading since October last year.
National PMIs released earlier on Friday suggested the euro
zone economy euro worsened markedly in April, clashing with the
prospect of a gradual recovery augured by European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi this week.