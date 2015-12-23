LONDON Gold steadied on Wednesday, holding within a narrow range in thin pre-holiday trade, as fresh strength in the dollar and stock markets kept it under pressure towards year-end.

Prices are up half a percent this week, having risen largely on short covering after last week's slide which followed the Federal Reserve's announcement that it was lifting interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

However, it has struggled to maintain gains in thin trade, as global stocks extended a rally into a third day and the dollar rose 0.3 percent against the euro. [MKTS/GLOB]

Spot gold XAU= was at $1,071.50 an ounce at 1033 GMT, little changed from $1,071.96 late on Tuesday, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 for February delivery were down $3.20 an ounce at $1,071.00.

"The precious metal is mostly consolidating today," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said. "We do have U.S. core durable goods order data due today and it is expected to be a lot weaker than the last time, but a surprise towards the upside could bring some volatility for the metal."

"But overall we are expecting no major moves."

Gold prices are on track to end 2015 down 8 percent in a third straight year of losses, made largely in anticipation of the Fed's interest rate decision. Rising rates lift the oppportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Attention is now switching to the speed of rate hikes next year. Signs that the Fed will lift rates at a steady pace could feed into still softer gold prices, analysts said.

"With the growing confidence about the U.S. economic recovery, the Fed would be quite keen to continue monetary policy tightening, albeit only gradually over 2016, followed by a faster pace in the following year," Societe Generale said in a note.

"This should see the U.S. dollar strengthen over the medium term, putting pressure on dollar-denominated (gold) prices."

Investor sentiment towards gold remains bearish. Assets of the world's largest gold exchange-traded fund are near a seven-year low, while short positions on COMEX are at a record high, according to recent U.S. government data.

Support for gold from physical markets also looks bleak. In top consumer China, there are fears of a protracted loss of confidence among buyers, with many predicting that demand could fall for a third year in 2016.

Silver XAG= was flat at $14.25 an ounce, platinum XPT= was up 0.2 percent at $872.45 an ounce, and palladium XPD= was up 0.4 percent at $555.06 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore, editing by William Hardy)